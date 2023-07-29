Truist Financial Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

