Truist Financial Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $85.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 528,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after buying an additional 96,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

