Truist Financial Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $251.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $217.00 to $251.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

