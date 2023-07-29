UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in July

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 137,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

