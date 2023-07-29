United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $245.17 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total transaction of $1,851,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total transaction of $1,851,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 107.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

