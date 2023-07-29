United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $245.17 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total transaction of $1,851,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total transaction of $1,851,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 107.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
