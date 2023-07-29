Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $31.59

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.59, but opened at $30.78. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 6,260 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Logistics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $802.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Stories

