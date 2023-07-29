V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.95.

V.F. stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,994,000 after acquiring an additional 968,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 77.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

