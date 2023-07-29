Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 641,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
VOYJF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.