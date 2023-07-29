Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 641,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

VOYJF stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

