Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,990 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

