Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,154 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

ENB stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.