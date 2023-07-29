Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average is $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

