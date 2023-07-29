Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NUE stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.