Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.52 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,055,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,868 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 44,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 197.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

