Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.03 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

