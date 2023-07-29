Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $66,619,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 265.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

