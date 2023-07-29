Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,351 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

