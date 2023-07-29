Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,888 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.72% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

HASI opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

