Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 209,228 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

