VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Holdings Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.76% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SMB opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.