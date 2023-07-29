Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Veritex Trading Up 3.0 %

Veritex stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.41. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $62,929. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 5,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Veritex by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 671,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

