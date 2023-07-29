Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $242.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ted White sold 50,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $244,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

