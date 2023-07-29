Versant Ventures V, Llc Acquires 225,000 Shares of Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Stock

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc bought 225,000 shares of Turnstone Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSBX opened at $11.90 on Friday. Turnstone Biologics Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Turnstone Biologics Company Profile

Turnstone Biologics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new medicines to treat and cure solid tumors by pioneering a differentiated approach to tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy. Turnstone Biologics Corp. is based in SAN DIEGO.

