VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VERSES AI Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS VRSSF opened at 1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.74. VERSES AI has a 52 week low of 0.39 and a 52 week high of 2.78.
VERSES AI Company Profile
