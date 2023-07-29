VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 915,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS VRSSF opened at 1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.74. VERSES AI has a 52 week low of 0.39 and a 52 week high of 2.78.

VERSES AI Company Profile

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, develops network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence. It develops KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution; and GIA, an intelligent assistant for everyone. The company was formerly known as Verses Technologies Inc and changed its name to VERSES AI Inc in March 2023.

