Vertex Energy’s (VTNR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTNR. Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy Stock Up 5.7 %

VTNR opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Insider Activity

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.