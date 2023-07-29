VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,669,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,538,000 after acquiring an additional 321,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

