VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CDL opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
