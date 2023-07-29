VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDL opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,281,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.