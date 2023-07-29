Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.22 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.