voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

voxeljet Price Performance

VJET stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

