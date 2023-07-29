W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $14.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fithian LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Fithian LLC now owns 60,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 278,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,560,000,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,043,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

GOOG opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

