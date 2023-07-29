Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,222.0 days.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of WDPSF opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Warehouses De Pauw from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
