Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $545.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.72. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 45.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 691,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $826,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 363.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 25,045 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

