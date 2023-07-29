Wedbush Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $55.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.07.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.