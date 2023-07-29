Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $137.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $155.40.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

