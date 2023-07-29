Wells Fargo & Company Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Equal Weight

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

EYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

EYE opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. National Vision has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $562.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.42 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $300,601.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,251,455.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 25.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $20,614,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 530,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

