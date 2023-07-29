West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

