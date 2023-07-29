Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Weyco Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WEYS opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Weyco Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Weyco Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Further Reading

