White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,537.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,425.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,431.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

