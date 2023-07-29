Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wienerberger Trading Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Wienerberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Wienerberger’s previous dividend of $0.10. Wienerberger’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Wienerberger

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wienerberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

