WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Articles

