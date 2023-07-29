Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.57.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Wix.com stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.