Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) vs. Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) and Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Woodward shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Woodward shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward and Ultra Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 6.12% 9.39% 4.71% Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 5 2 0 2.29 Ultra Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Woodward and Ultra Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Woodward currently has a consensus price target of $105.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.21%. Given Woodward’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Woodward is more favorable than Ultra Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodward and Ultra Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $2.38 billion 3.00 $171.70 million $2.59 46.04 Ultra Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Electronics.

Summary

Woodward beats Ultra Electronics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications. The company also provides cutting-edge tactical radios, tactical networking technologies, and satellite communications equipment for militaries; missile flight instrumentation, radio frequency microwave, electronic warfare, simulation and training, and tactical radio frequency solutions and test systems; command, control, and intelligence solutions; and cyber security solutions. In addition, it offers mission- and safety-critical products and systems; manned and unmanned vehicle systems and equipment; ballistic identification; tool mark examination; and forensic analysis system solutions, as well as optical imagery systems, safety sensors, and instrumentation and control systems. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland Europe, and internationally. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of August 1, 2022, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Cobham Limited.

