Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

