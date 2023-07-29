Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

