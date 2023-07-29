Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 115.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

