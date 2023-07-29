Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,458 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

