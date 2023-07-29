Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

NYSE:EXP opened at $182.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

