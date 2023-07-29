Zacks Research Weighs in on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

