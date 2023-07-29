Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zevia PBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Zevia PBC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.65. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $74,278.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $50,299.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,015,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885. Insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

