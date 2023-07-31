1,197 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $267.77 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Despite Promising Q2 Report, Ford’s EV Business Faces Challenges
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Sky-High Short Interest Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.