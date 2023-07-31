15,322 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 79,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $174.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

